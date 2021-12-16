Gears of War 6: What is the Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Gears of War 6 is the next iteration of the massively successful and popular Xbox and Microsoft exclusive series, but what is the release date?

Gears 5 was initially released back in September 2019, and fans have been eagerly waiting to continue the epic story since then.

Unfortunately, it is looking like fans will have to wait some time to be able to get back into the 3rd person action, with the release date potentially being a long way off.

Here’s everything you need to know about the release date for Gears of War 6 on Xbox Series X/S and Microsoft PC.

Gears 6 Release Date

Rand al Thor 19 explained on an episode of the Xbox News Cast podcast that Gears of War studio The Coalition had two projects in the works.

One of these projects is Gears of War 6, which according to Jez Corden of Windows Central, is expected to be released sometime between 2024-2025.

The other game is apparently a “smaller, new IP” that is expected to be released before Gears 6 in 2023.

There’s no indication as to what the smaller IP is, but it has been confirmed that it is not a version of the Unreal 5 engine-driven Matrix game that currently has a tech demo available on Xbox Series X/S and PS5.

The reason for Gears 6 being so far off is reportedly due to the aforementioned Unreal 5 engine. Developing to the full extent of the new software and bringing out the best in the next-gen Xboxes will take time, and it is believed that the new Gears of War game will be utilizing the new Unreal engine.

The Coalition revealed back in May 2021 that they would be moving on to work with Unreal 5, meaning that they would not be releasing new games for quite some time.

The official blog for the developer noted: “Shifting to a new engine is a big undertaking, so we want to be clear that we will not be announcing any new projects or titles for some time”.

We therefore expect that it will be quite some time before we get the official announcement for Gears of War 6.

