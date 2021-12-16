Calls for all Premier League fixtures this weekend postponed to 'break the chain' on COVID-19

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank wants this weekend's full round of Premier League fixtures postponed to "break the chain" on the current Covid crisis.

Speaking ahead of his side's trip to Southampton on Saturday, Frank said he had been in touch with the Premier League, as well as other managers in the league who he said are in agreement.

Chelsea have also had three more players test positive for COVID-19 [alongside Mateo Kovacic, who was already isolating]. The players are known to have had contact with others in the squad.

There has been 'no indication as yet' that Chelsea's clash with Everton on Thursday is under threat, but that situation could change.

Brentford also have 13 positive cases across players and staff at the club ahead of their clash vs Chelsea in six days.

