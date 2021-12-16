=Roblox Weightlifting Simulator Codes (December 2021): Free boosts, How to Redeem and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Roblox game Weightlifting Simulator is a big hit in the gaming community and we have all the latest promo codes for you to redeem for this month.

The game was created by fans and is one of hundreds of mini games that has been added to Roblox since this feature went live.

Those who play the game need to make sure that they use these promo codes, as they are free to use and give you free unlockable rewards like boosts and pets, and you can immediately use them in the game.

Be sure to redeem the codes quickly, as they can expire. New codes come out every month and we will update this page every time a new code is released.

Roblox Weightlifting Simulator Codes (December 2021)

Here is a list of all of the latest, active codes for you to use this month:

520lifting – 500 Strength and 190 Gems

470work – 500 Strength and 190 Gems

460biceps – 650 Strength and 200 Gems

440kbuilder – 700 Strength and 100 Gems

430kg – 650 Strength and 200 Gems

scorpy998 – Psychic Scorpion

360kbuilder – 700 Strength and 100 Gems

strength350 – 300 Strength and 140 Gems

build340 – 700 strength and 100 Gems

330kweights – 650 Strength and 200 Gems

320kbuff – 500 Strength and 190 Gems

lifting310 – 300 Strength and 140 Gems

build300 – 700 Strength and 100 Gems

mrbufflifts – Mr Buff Pet

270kweights – 50 Strength and 120 Gems

260kbuff – 300 Strength and 80 Gems

secretpet21 – Unlocks Mr. Buff Pet

200ktriceps – 300 Strength and 80 Gems

How to Redeem Weightlifting Simulator Codes

Redeeming the codes in this game is very easy, and will only take a few minutes to do. Just follow these simple steps:

Launch Weight Lifting Simulator in Roblox

Click on the Codes button on the right side of the screen

Enter any working code you haven't redeemed

Press the green Enter button

Enjoy your in-game rewards

Roblox is a great community game, so be sure to give it a go if you enjoy gaming. The weightlifting simulator is a lot of fun, and even more fun if you use all the free unlockable rewards. As we go into 2022, there will no doubt be a lot more new codes added for players to redeem. Be sure to keep an eye on this page for any updates.

