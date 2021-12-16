Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

As we have previously reported, UFC superstar Conor McGregor has put on a mind-blowing two-and-a-half stone following on from his defeat to Dustin Poirier back in July.

He was 11st 1lb at the time of the bout in Vegas, or 155lbs if it's easier for you, going on to put on 35lbs as he now claims to be weighing 190lbs.

It is said by Strengthlog, however, that the average person would gain four-to-seven pounds of ‘fat-free-mass’ over three months if they were to follow Conor’s plan.

McGregor has gained that weight in five months and so the calculations have him a few times ahead of the average person.

This weight gain leaves the Irishman in the region of 190lbs, which would have him as a super middleweight most likely if he were to return to fighting today.

His injury from the Poirier fight, a fractured tibia, would lead many to expect him to be focused on solely recovery. Instead, he has combined that with a ridiculous transformation that has everyone on red alert regarding his comeback.

Poirier himself isn’t all that impressed by it though. In a recent conversation with the legendary Michael Bisping, he was quick to poke fun at his former foe.

Having lost to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269, he was talking about McGregor as opposed to his shortcomings.

He said: "I did see a picture. He does look a little puffy, man. He might want to slow down on the Black Forge, whatever he’s got going on."

Speaking to Spanish outlet AS, personal trainer Alejandro Celdran broke down McGregor’s methods. Volume being more important than frequency was one of the key takeaways and the priority is hypertrophy training which is focused around increasing muscle size.

Along with the weight loss, the diet of McGregor is just as outrageous.

It is no secret that elite sportsmen and women have to live a life like no other, but still, wow.

Conor eats six meals a day with chicken, fish, beef and eggs featuring heavily.

A favourite of the fighter’s is Irish lamb stew with potatoes followed by a chocolate shake with organic tea.

