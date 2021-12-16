Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Viddal Riley has confirmed he will make his UK boxing debut on February 19 on the Amir Khan vs Kell Brook undercard - with an opponent to be announced in the coming weeks.

GIVEMESPORT revealed last month that the highly-touted prospect has signed an exclusive promotional deal with promoter Ben Shalom's BOXXER and Sky Sports after parting ways with Floyd Mayweather Promotions.

The Hackney-born boxer - who fights on British soil for the first time in his professional career - will be trained by his dad Derrick Riley ahead of his next fight at the AO Arena in Manchester.

Riley, 24, is also best known as the former trainer of British YouTuber KSI, after training him for both of his two bouts against Logan Paul.

But he has left all of that behind him for now so he can focus solely on his own career.

Riley is currently 4-0 with two of his wins coming by way of knockout.

The Hackney-born boxer won 41 of his 49 amateur bouts representing West Ham ABC and last fought professionally almost over two years ago in America.

Speaking of his delight at Riley being a part of the bill for Khan's clash with Brook, Shalom said: "He's got the skills, charisma and fanbase to be a megastar.

"We were incredibly excited to sign him to BOXXER and we're excited to share his journey as he battles his way to the top in the coming years."

Sky Sports' Adam Smith added: " "Viddal Riley has a perfect platform to resume his career on the Amir Khan vs Kell Brook bill. A massive night for British boxing.

"We've welcomed Viddal to the Sky Sports Boxing team as a social media presenter, but now he returns to the ring as an unbeaten cruiserweight contender.

"It will be fascinating to follow the next step of his journey as Viddal showcases his skills in Manchester, with more exciting additions to the Khan vs Brook show to come!"

