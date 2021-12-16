FIFA 22 Prime R9: Leaked Ronaldo Icon Card Looks Incredible

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leaks have revealed the stats of Prime Icon Ronaldo in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team and, once again, he looks like an absolute beast.

The former Brazil international, who played for Inter Milan and Real Madrid during his playing days, is known as one of the greatest strikers to ever play the game and EA have recognised this with a hugely valuable white card.

Ronaldo has three different Icon cards in Ultimate Team, a Base, Mid and finally a Prime version - all of which hold different price ranges on the transfer market, as well as differing stats.

But with Prime Icons about to land in FIFA 22, fans of the series have been looking ahead to how dominant Prime players could be, especially the higher-rated ones.

Ronaldo comes under this bracket and is a leaker on social media it has now been revealed what his rating and stats will be.

FIFA 22 Prime R9

We got to see Ronaldo's stats after a shared leak was dropped by @rageefffect_ on Twitter, with the Brazilian possessing 97 pace, 95 shooting and 95 dribbling.

According to Futbin, Ronaldo will have a 96-rated Prime card and will likely be one of the most valuable cards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

(Credit: Futbin)

With Prime Icons being the talk of the town right now in the FIFA community, many players will be hoping they get lucky and land one of the greatest strikers in the history of football in their Prime Icon packs, and either play him in their respective teams or add him to the transfer market.

It is likely that casual players will not get the chance to play with this card unless they get strike gold with pack luck. That being said, those that play more often will be licking their lips at the prospect of playing with Ronaldo.

