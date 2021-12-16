World Darts Championship: Fallon Sherrock relishing potential Gerwyn Price clash

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Darts star Fallon Sherrock has admitted she is relishing the prospect of facing world number one Gerwyn Price at this year’s PDC World Darts Championship.

Sherrock could meet The Iceman in the third round of the competition, provided she wins her first two games of the tournament.

The Queen of the Palace faces Steve Beaton in her opening match this Sunday and will meet Kim Hubrechets in round two if she progresses.

Meanwhile, Price survived a scare in his second-round clash against Ritchie Edhouse on the opening night –– eventually winning three sets to one.

Edhouse had won the first three legs of the contest to take the opening set, but Price recovered well and showed signs of his very best, including a 130 checkout to clinch the third set.

"I was a bit rusty in the first set and missed lots of doubles, which cost me,” Price stressed afterwards.

"In the latter part of the game, I thought I played really well and showed what I am made of.”

And while Sherrock still has a lot of work to do to set up a clash with the Welshman, she is keen to test her skills against the reigning World Champion.

“I’m happy to play whoever, I know on my day I can compete with these people here. I can hit an average the same as them,” she told Sky Sports.

“I’m always going to go into any game confident I’m going to win.

“This year, I have got Gerwyn [Price] in my draw. I really want to play the World Champion.

“I have had the privilege of playing the Lakeside world champion [Wayne Warren] this year so I would love to play the PDC World Champion to see what run for his money I can give him.”

On the other hand, Price has previously admitted that there is added pressure playing against a competitor like Sherrock.

During Sherrock’s exceptional run at the 2019 World Championship, Price said: “Definitely you’re under more pressure. You don’t want to lose. Obviously, women can play darts and you’ve seen that with Fallon, she’s a good player. But you try that extra bit harder to beat her and you put more pressure on yourself.

“It is hard to play against a woman with the crowd up against you and I think that’s what happened with Ted [Evetts].”

Despite not having a PDC Tour Card yet, Sherrock has been in exceptional form of late and appears to thrive on the biggest stage.

Earlier this year, she became the first woman to reach the quarter-finals of the Grand Slam of Darts and the first female competitor to reach the final of a televised darts event at the Nordic Darts Masters.

Though she’d be considered a huge underdog against Price and there’s no guarantee she’ll even reach the third round, Sherrock has proven time and time again never to write her off.

