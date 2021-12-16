Halo Infinite Campaign Length: How Long is the Single-Player Mode?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Halo Infinite single-player campaign mode has been wowing players since it was released on Wednesday 8th December, but how long does it take to complete?

Halo Infinite’s campaign is unlike anything that has ever been seen before in the franchise, with players able to roam around a massive map on the ring world.

The big changes to the campaign actually make it slightly more different to determine how long it takes to complete, as the less linear approach to the game means that players can explore the world and do more in the game itself.

Here’s everything you need to know about the length of the Halo Infinite campaign, including how long it takes to complete the main story and find all of the extra in-game items.

Halo Infinite Campaign Length

On average, it will take players around 8 to 12 hours to play through the campaign. There are of course several factors that will alter how long it will take gamers to complete.

As noted, the biggest difference with Halo Infinite to previous games in the franchise is the wide-open map in the game.

With players not being as restricted to certain levels as they have been in the past, it creates a far bigger spectrum when it comes to the length of time to complete, thus why it ranges from 8 to 12 hours.

Players that are also looking to locate and collect all of the in-game items will be looking at an extra 6 to 8 hours in the game, meaning they’d be looking at a 20-hour campaign overall.

It is worth noting that you can play Halo Infinite if you’re an Xbox Ultimate subscriber, meaning that you could essentially sign up for one month, complete the game and then cancel your subscription.

Doing this means that players can save a huge amount on the cost of the game, as the monthly fee for Ultimate is only £10.99, as opposed to the £59.99 plus that the game costs currently, depending on which version you purchase.

