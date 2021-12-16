Among Us VR: Release Date, Platforms and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Among Us has been one of the biggest multiplayer titles of the past few years, and now Among Us VR has officially been confirmed.

The social deception game will be launching on several VR systems and is being developed by Schell Games.

The team behind the VR adaption of the game are also the creators of the acclaimed I Expect You To Die series.

Among Us VR is a first-person 3D experience instead of the third-person and 2D based version of the game that has been massively successful.

Despite this, the game will reportedly be keeping the “core mechanics” of Innersloth’s original multiplayer game.

Here’s everything you need to know about Among Us VR, including the release date and which VR platforms the game will be releasing on.

Release Date

Unfortunately, the game did not get an official release date during the Game Awards 2021. We’re hoping that Schell Games will be confirming the exact date at some point soon!

We will update this page as and when there is confirmation regarding a release date for Among Us VR!

Platforms

It has been confirmed that the game will be released initially on Meta Quest, PlayStation VR, and SteamVR.

It has not been confirmed at this point if Schell Games are looking at bringing the VR experience to other platforms, but for now these are the three that will be getting a first look at the new version of a now multiplayer megahit.

Innersloth released the following notifying fans that the game would be coming to VR platforms:

“Surprise, Crewmates!

“You’re used to navigating Among Us in 2D, but what if you could BE the Crewmate? See life on the Skeld through the Crewmate’s eyes visor? Well, as part of The Game Awards, we just announced that Among Us will be coming to virtual reality!

“This new 3D experience will place you and our suspicious spacebeans in the heart of the Skeld, with all of the core mechanics of teamwork and betrayal you know and love.

“The VR edition will continue to support the multiplayer experience too, of course! Now you can really have an emergency meeting together. (Note: VR version won’t be compatible with the original Among Us game, so you’ll only be able to play against other VR beans.)

“Platforms, release dates, and additional information around Among Us VR will be announced at a later date.”

