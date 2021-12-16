Rumbleverse: Release Date, Early Access, Platforms, System Requirements and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rumbleverse is a free-to-play 40-person Brawler Royale that looks set to become a massive multiplayer favourite.

Players create their own unique citizen in Grapital City, customizing their fighter by mixing and matching hundreds of unique items.

The game looks like it may well be a challenger in the Battle Royale/Brawler Royale genre, but it remains to be seen if it can hit the ground running like Knockout City did earlier this year.

Here’s everything you need to know about Rumbleverse, including the release date, early access, which platforms the game will be appearing on, system requirements and more.

Release Date

Rumbleverse is set to be released on Tuesday 15th February 2022.

Early Access

Potential players can sign-up now for Early Access to the new Brawler Royale game. To do so, head to rumbleverse.com and click the “Sign Up For Early Access” icon (it should be in the middle of the screen and orange).

Early Access will be available for the game on Tuesday 8th February 2022 and will be a limited-access beta. This means that not everyone who signs up for Early Access will be granted a spot, however, you can guarantee a spot in Early Access by purchasing the Early Access Pack for $19.99.

The Early Access Pack also contains the following:

“Be the first guaranteed entry into the Early Access Beta and become Grapital City's ultimate sensei.

This Karategi is worn by the city's most notorious dojo masters! Chop through the noise by mixing and matching your favorite outfits.

Includes:

Guaranteed Entry into the Early Access Beta

Three (3) Karategi Jackets

Three (3) Karategi Trousers

Three (3) Karategi Gloves

Three (3) Karategi Shoes

2000 Brawlla Bills

Brawlla Bills are in-game currency that can be spent in Rumbleverse.

You can purchase new cosmetic items like Full Outfits, Hair Styles, Accessories, Masks, and Emotes!”

Platforms

Rumbleverse will be released on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC (Microsoft Windows) and Xbox Series X|S.

There is currently no word on whether the game will be coming to Nintendo Switch, although it does not look likely at this point.

System Requirements

Here are the minimum and recommended System Requirements for Rumbleverse:

Minimum

OS - Windows 10

Processor - Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD FX-8350

Memory - 6 GB RAM

Storage - 7 GB

Graphics - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti, 2 GB or AMD Radeon HD 7790, 2 GB

Recommended

OS - Windows 10

Processor - Intel Core i5-4570 or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X

Memory - 8 GB RAM

Storage - 7 GB

Graphics - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 Ti, 2 GB or AMD Radeon HD 7870, 2 GB

