Genshin Impact 2.4 Update: Spiral Abyss New Monsters (Leak)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Genshin Impact 2.4 Update is set to be released onto servers in January 2022, but we’re already getting a ton of information through for the latest version of the game.

The current beta for the 2.4 Update has new information regarding the Spiral Abyss and what the developers are looking to add for all players in January.

According to these leaks, we will be seeing new monsters in the Spiral Abyss when it gets updated in 2022.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new leaks for Genshin Impact 2.4 Update regarding the Spiral Abyss.

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.4 Update: Release Date, Banners, Patch Notes, Characters, Leaks, and Everything You Need To Know

Spiral Abyss New Monsters

According to noted Genshin Impact leaker UBatcha, Floor 12 of Spiral Abyss has been updated in the beta for the new update.

They tweeted: “Floor 12 was updated again

12-1 - No changes

12-2 - No Changes

12-3 - Maguu Kenki replaces the enemies in the Second half

“I also removed some extra info that was there previously, it may or may not have changed but I only removed because I can't check those atm.”

Other leaks however seem to indicate that there will be a new enemy, the Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames, appearing in the second half of Floor 12-1.

Gameplay has been leaked of the new enemy, which reveals all of its different Pyro attacks in the 2.4 Update.

The Pyro Lector is similar to Abyss Lector: Violet Lightning, in that it stands in one place and casts mage-like magic attacks.

When the Pyro Lector’s health is low, it will create a resilient Pyro shield that needs to be broken to fully complete the challenge and that section of Spiral Abyss.

Other enemies that will be part of the 2.4 Spiral Abyss may potentially include a Perpetual Mechanical Array at the start of Floor 12-1, and a Maguu Kenki being part of 12-3.

These may well end up changing, but it appears to be what the developers are running with as part of the 2.4 beta, so it’s likely it’ll be implemented in the full game proper.

Right now, players are able to challenge the three Maguu Kenki and Rifthounds in the 2.3 Update of the Spiral Abyss.

There’s still a few weeks for players to complete the current Abyss challenges, as 2.4 Update will not be uploaded until January.

Enter the Giveaway to win up to £500 worth of GiveMeSport Merchandise!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News