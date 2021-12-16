Apex Legends Season 12 Battle Pass: Release Date, Leaks, Price And Everything We Know So Far

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Apex Legends Season 12 is on the way in 2022 and fans are already speculating what new rewards could be added in the Battle Pass.

The hugely successful first-person shooter is set to move on from Season 11 at some stage which is being embraced by large segments of the gaming community at the time of writing.

Last time out, EA introduced a large array of cosmetics, music packs and loading screens as part of the free awards, as well as many other premium ones with legendary skins, banner frames and charms up for grabs.

With this in mind, many players are keen to find out what the contents of the Season 12 Battle Pass will be and whether it will be worth investing in, as those concerned will be planning for what's to come.

While details are still limited at this time, scroll down to find out everything we know so far about the Apex Legends Season 12 Battle Pass.

Apex Legends Season 12 Battle Pass Release Date

The Season 12 Battle Pass is expected to be launched once the update itself goes live, which we believe will be on Tuesday 8th February 2022.

Leaks

Season 12 may be quite some way down the road, but certain elements of the Battle Pass have already been revealed online.

Shrugtal recently revealed that there are some new Legendary and Epic items that will be making their way into the Battle Pass:

Legendary Skins: EVA Auto, Peacekeeper

Epic Skins: Ash, Crypto, Lifeline, G7 Scout , C.A.R SMG

Evolving Reactive Legendary Skins: Hemlok

As well as this, Ash has been given the codename "Rebel Biker." This doesn't appear to have much meaning at this stage but we will bring you more as soon as new information emerges.

As you can see, the cosmetic department looks like it will be kept busy with the Hemlock set to receive the ultimate reactive skin, which are incredibly rare items and paraded around as trophies by the Apex community.

Those that use the Hemlok Burst AR will be happy to hear this news - which is a great choice of weapon for both medium to long-range.

How much will the Apex Legends Season 12 Battle Pass Cost?

The price is expected to be the same has it always has been, with Respawn offering their new Battle Pass at around 950 Apex Coins, which equates to almost £8.

