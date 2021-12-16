Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Artur Beterbiev is a man of few words, but that's because he lets his fists do all of the talking.

The Russian, 36, will defend his IBF and WBC light heavyweight titles against America's Marcus Browne at the Bell Centre in Montreal on December 17.

It will also mark the first time he has fought in his adopted home country of Canada since his 2016 win over Isidro Ranoni Prieto in Quebec.

Unified champ Beterbiev - who has 16 KO's in his 16 fights - has often been likened to a modern-day Mike Tyson by his trainer Marc Ramsay.

Unlike his predecessor, however, Beterbiev has never been one to engage in verbal sparring matches with any of his previous opponents to date, although he did warn Browne to expect the best version of himself come tomorrow night.

Speaking at their press conference, he said: "We are ready. We had a good training camp, and I am ready to show my best on Friday night."

Ramsay went on to add: "I’m very enthusiastic about this fight.

"It’s been a long time since we have been able to defend the titles in front of a crowd in Montreal, and we look forward to that.

"It’s been a great training camp. We’ve seen Marcus before, so we know his strengths and weaknesses, and you will see what happens on Friday night."

Should Beterbiev come out of this bout victorious, Bob Arum wants to put on 'one of the biggest fights in boxing' with Canelo Alvarez.

Indeed, Arum believes Canelo would be willing to move back up to 175lb to challenge Beterbiev, who is boxing's only world champion with a 100 per cent KO ratio.

That's despite being nearly three inches shorter than the Dagestani giant.

Arum told Sky Sports: "Eddy Reynoso is a great trainer and is very close to Canelo. I know Canelo pretty well, since he was a young man. He has expressed interest to me about fighting Beterbiev or Joe Smith Jr.

"I would look forward to May or September, the two dates that Canelo likes to fight, that he would fight one of those light-heavyweights."

"Canelo is a risk-taker and that makes him so popular. It would be a massive fight because the betting action would go both ways.

"Some will say Beterbiev is too big and powerful. Others will say Canelo is special and can handle everybody. It is one of the biggest fights in boxing."

