Top War Gift Codes (December 2021): Free gems, Chests, Rewards, How to Redeem and More

Top War is a great battle game for those in the gaming community who like to play on their mobile devices and we have all the latest gift codes for you to redeem for this month.

With a 4.9/5 rating on Facebook, as well as a 4.5/5 rating on GooglePlay the game available on both Android and iOS is a huge hit, and part of this reason is due to the codes available to use in the game for free.

These codes when redeemed give players free gems and chests and other exclusive rewards, so it is definitely worth taking your time to use them.

These codes do expire after time, but new ones are released every month, so be sure to redeem a code as soon as you see it on this page.

Top War Gift Codes (December 2021)

Here are all the latest gift codes in Top War:

memorybox2021: Redeem this gift code for Gems and other exclusive rewards

communityCaFe: Redeem this gift code for 800 Gems and other exclusive rewards

MidAutumn: Redeem this gift code for chests and other exclusive rewards

theZimvideo: Redeem this gift code for exclusive rewards

Eid2021: Redeem this gift code for exclusive rewards

golden51: Redeem this gift code for exclusive rewards

mob2021: Redeem this gift code for exclusive rewards

RK2021: Redeem this gift code for exclusive rewards

TOPWAR0401: Redeem this gift code for exclusive rewards

topwar888: Redeem this gift code for exclusive rewards

wissenswert: Redeem this gift code for exclusive rewards

How to Redeem Top War Gift Codes

Redeeming codes is so easy to do in Top War, and will take you a maximum of two minutes to do. When you have redeemed the code, the reward will be immediately unlocked and available for you to use.

Step 1: First, you click on Player Profile.

Step 2: When here, you go to Settings.

Step 3: After this, you copy any Gift Code you haven’t redeemed and paste it into the World Chat.

Step 4: Once you have done this, you click on “Okay” and then done.

Keep an eye on this page for all the latest gift codes available to redeem in Top War.

