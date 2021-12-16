Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Heavyweight Brock Lesnar is an eight-time world champion and one of wrestling’s most well-respected names.

The Beast Incarnate began amateur wrestling whilst attending Webster High School, where he was playing football.

After finishing third in the state championships in his senior year, he then attended Bismarck State College where he would take a lot of his colleagues by surprise.

Lesnar’s body shape had taken everyone by shock and stunned his fellow competitors at that year’s National Junior College Athletic Association, which he unsurprisingly won comfortably.

The way he was stacked and how incredible he looked when he was only in his sophomore year of college had many believing he was already a professional wrestler.

When you see the below photo of him at college, you can see why!

Want an even closer look?!

Absolutely frightening... just imagine running into a man that looks like that during your college days!

These claims would be pushed further when he was transferred to the University of Minnesota on a wrestling scholarship, where he would be roommates with future WWE colleague Shelton Benjamin, who would also be his future coach.

Under the guidance of Benjamin, Lesnar won the 2000 NCAA Division One heavyweight wrestling championship, just a year after he was runner-up to Steven Neal.

Lesnar finished his college career as a two-time NJCAA All-American champion, the 1998 NJCAA Heavyweight Champion, two-time NCAA All-American, two-time Big Conference Champion and the 2000 NCAA Heavyweight Champion.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Lesnar left college and would sign with WWF in 2000 with a highly impressive overall college record of 106-5.

Since then, Lesnar has gone from strength to strength, becoming the only person to be a heavyweight champion in UFC, WWE and the NCAA.

Standing at 6”3' and coming in at a whopping 286lb, Lesnar announced a second return to WWE in August 2021 and is set to take on Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

News Now - Sport News