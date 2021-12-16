Alan Wake 2 Pre Order: How To Reserve You Own Copy

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Alan Wake 2 has finally been announced and fans of the series, around the world, will be eager to find out the release date for this exciting looking sequel.

Fans got to see what Remedy Entertainment for all this time following the launch of the previous game back in May 2010, which received high praise from critics.

With this in mind, The Games Awards 2021 showcased the world reveal of Alan Wake 2, which appears to show the game's antagonist embarking on yet another psychological thriller in the small fictional town of Bright Falls, Washington.

Because of this, those that thoroughly enjoyed the first game will be keen to find out how they can pre-order Alan Wake 2 - and what freebies they can get hold of depending on what edition they reserve.

With Alan Wake 2 not due to be released until 2023, here is everything we know so far on the matter.

Alan Wake 2 Pre Order

Unfortunately, Remedy have not released any details in relation to how gamers can pre-order Alan Wake 2. To top it off, it looks like that we might not find out for a while.

Remedy have admitted they will be "going dark" for some time to work on Alan Wake 2 but will be back in the summer of 2022 with more information to inform their fans.

This sounds like the game is at the early stages of development and are unable to provide a suitable timeframe in terms of release. Whether the COVID-19 pandemic has had an effect on this, remains to be seen.

(Credit: PlayStation)

Sam Lake, the creative director at Remedy, said that this series will break new ground by becoming their first attempt as a survival horror game.

We suspect it will be over 6 months until we get any significant update from the developers regarding Alan Wake 2 pre-ordering options, in which case we will provide them here as soon as more information is revealed.

Alan Wake is scheduled to be released in 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC.

