Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The legendary Manchester City career of Sergio Aguero began in July 2011 - the same month that former Scotland international midfielder Charlie Adam joined Liverpool.

While Aguero's £36 million switch from Atlético Madrid led to Premier League record books being rewritten, the same can't be said of Adam's £7.5m move from Blackpool to Anfield.

The evening before Aguero completed his move to the Etihad, though, journalist Oliver Holt infamously sent out a tweet predicting that Adam's transfer would end up being more significant than that of the Argentine striker.

Needless to say, fans have never let him live the comment down, retweeting it more than 22,000 times in the 10 and-a-half years that have followed.

Sergio Aguero: The most prolific foreign goalscorer in Premier League history

Scoring 184 times in 275 outings in the English top-flight across his 10 seasons with City, Aguero ranks as the fourth-highest goalscorer in the history of the competition.

That sensational tally sees the 33-year-old, who announced his retirement yesterday due to a heart arrhythmia, reign as the most successful foreign Premier League marksman of all time, with only Englishmen Andy Cole, Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer ahead of him.

That impressive haul of goals helped City claim no less than five Premier League titles in his time with the club.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

By contrast, Adam barely lasted a season on Merseyside. He made only 37 appearances for the Reds (scoring just two goals), before departing for Stoke City for a fee of £5.5m with just a League Cup triumph to show for his efforts.

The journalist who once tipped Charlie Adam to outshine Sergio Aguero in the Premier League

For the reasons discussed above, Holt's suggestion that Charlie Adam to Liverpool could be the piece of business during the summer transfer window of 2011 aged spectacularly badly.

Holt, the current chief sports writer for the Mail on Sunday, couldn't have picked a worse comparison if he'd tried in hindsight - and his words have once again gone viral after Aguero hung up his boots earlier this week.

"It's been 10 years and I can't believe that this tweet is retiring (in my dreams it's retiring) from football," Holt wrote in recognition of the Man City man's retirement. "It's been a journey.

That journey also included an acknowledgement of the original post by Adam himself earlier this year, admitting "I think he did ok in the end," together with a crying laughing emoji. "What a player he has been for City."

In fairness, we all have the occasional dodgy take when it comes to football. The above, however, serves as a timely reminder that some can live on for a great deal longer than we might expect.

The ultimate Sergio Aguero quiz: How much do you know about his legendary career?

1 of 20 Who did Manchester City sign Sergio Aguero from in 2011? Independiente Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Barcelona

Man City 7-0 Leeds United reaction - The Football Terrace

News Now - Sport News