Serena Williams: Justine Henin says US star lacks same desire to equal Grand Slam record

Former world number one Justine Henin is the latest tennis star to doubt whether Serena Williams will equal the great Margaret Court’s Grand Slam record.

Williams has won 23 major singles titles but remains one behind the Australian. Her last Slam victory came at the Australian Open in 2017 and she has lost four finals since then.

The 40-year-old has not played since suffering an injury in the first round at Wimbledon in the summer and will not play in Melbourne this coming January because of concerns related to her fitness.

These injury troubles, coupled with her decision to skip the vast majority of tournaments outside of majors, has seen the US star drop to 41st in the world rankings.

And seven-time Slam winner Henin believes the player who was once seen as virtually unbeatable on tour, has lost some of her fear factor.

Speaking to Eurosport, the Belgian said: “The young players are starting to fear Serena Williams less.

“We were afraid of Serena in my era. And a lot of girls continued to be afraid of her for years. Now it's just not the case anymore and certainly she feels it.”

Henin also questioned Williams’ attitude and argued the tennis icon may have lost confidence in her ability to contend for major titles.

“You can feel that her attitude on court has changed. There is less self-belief, there is less confidence and potentially, we can ask, is there still the same drive, the same desire?

“And frankly, we are allowed to answer 'no'. That does not take anything from her and she remains someone exceptional in all that she has accomplished. That will never change.”

The former Olympic gold medallist suggested that perhaps it’s time for Williams to finally retire, especially given her recent withdrawal from the Australian Open.

In her statement announcing her absence from Melbourne, Williams stressed that she was “excited to return and compete at the highest level” but gave no assurances she’d return to the Rod Laver Arena again.

“I'm starting to have to be convinced, that the quest that she had set herself to go and win more Grand Slams, at least one Grand Slam, won't happen. But it's always hard to answer 100 per cent it's not going to happen.

“So it will depend on her physical condition, obviously, and on her will to do what it takes. She's getting older and there are young players who are very physical. I think it's going to get harder and harder, if not impossible.”

