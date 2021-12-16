Southampton transfer news: St Mary's move for £19.8m star 'good for both parties'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Southampton cult hero Carlton Palmer has urged Ralph Hasenhuttl to bring Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson to St Mary's, with it being "a good move for both parties".

Hasenhuttl will get the opportunity to bolster his Saints squad when the transfer window reopens next month.

What's the latest news involving Henderson?

Henderson has found himself playing second fiddle to Manchester United team-mate David de Gea this season, with the one-cap England international yet to make a single Premier League appearance.

Instead, he has been made to settle for one outing apiece in the Champions League and Carabao Cup, while he also featured for the under-23s earlier in the campaign to secure game-time.

With his opportunities limited, it has been revealed that the Red Devils are looking to sanction an 18-month loan deal which would take Henderson away from Old Trafford in January.

However, it has been claimed that the 24-year-old would rather leave his current employers on a permanent basis in a bid to work his way back into England boss Gareth Southgate's plans.

Southampton manager Hasenhuttl has already confirmed that he will be looking to welcome a new goalkeeper to St Mary's - most likely in the summer - and that has led to Saints fans questioning whether they would prefer their club to sign Henderson or West Bromwich Albion shot-stopper Sam Johnstone, who has also been linked.

Dutch giants Ajax are interested in securing Henderson's services on loan in the January transfer window.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Henderson?

Palmer believes Hasenhuttl should be making strengthening his goalkeeping department a priority next month.

The former Southampton midfielder, who made close to 50 appearances for the club during his playing career, feels Saints would be making a shrewd move by buying Henderson.

He reckons a switch to St Mary's could benefit Henderson, who is valued at £19.8million by Transfermarkt.

Palmer told GIVEMESPORT: "They need to bring in cover. I think they've been linked with Dean Henderson, at Manchester United, as well. I think that would be a good move for both parties."

What is Southampton's goalkeeping situation looking like at the moment?

Hasenhuttl was forced to bring 40-year-old Willy Caballero to the club on a short-term deal which lasts until early January following injuries to shot-stoppers Alex McCarthy and Fraser Forster.

Another issue for Saints' Austrian chief is that McCarthy and Forster are set to see their contracts expire in little more than six months.

However, McCarthy has suggested he would be interested in extending his stay on the south coast and will hold talks "when the time is right".

Harry Lewis, 23, will also see his current contract run out at the end of June, so there is a lot of uncertainty over who will be Saints' future no.1.

