West Ham transfer news: Fresh James Tarkowski price-tag claim emerges ahead of January

Journalist Pete O'Rourke has suggested James Tarkowski is a January target for West Ham but reckons that Burnley will want "big money" for the defender.

Tarkowski is about to enter the final six months of his Clarets contract and has been linked away from Turf Moor.

What's the latest news with Tarkowski?

The England defender's future has been uncertain for some time now.

Interest first came about from the Hammers when they were involved in a bidding war with Burnley in the summer of 2020. But after seeing several offers knocked back, Tarkowski ended up staying with the Lancashire outfit.

He had just under two years remaining on his deal back then and some 18 months later, his Burnley career once again looks in doubt. Days after Newcastle's takeover was confirmed back in October, the Telegraph reported that the 6ft1 defender was expected to become one of the new owners' first signings at St James' Park.

That could still happen, although it's unclear whether Burnley would be willing to sell one of their key players to a direct rival, with Sean Dyche's men just one point ahead of the Magpies in the Premier League table.

But whilst O'Rourke reckons that he could become a target for West Ham, he thinks that letting him go for nothing at the end of the season and improving their chances of staying in the league could be better than selling him for a fee next month.

What did O'Rourke say about Tarkowski?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "James Tarkowski could be another target, but from what I'm hearing, they're looking for big money and I don't think Burnley are that keen on losing him because they need him if they want to stay up and survive relegation, so it's a tricky one for West Ham."

Do West Ham need Tarkowski?

West Ham need a defender more than most. On the pitch, they've taken just four points from their last five Premier League games, which has seen them drop out of the top-four.

Meanwhile, David Moyes has lost both Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma to long-term injuries, with the former not expected to play again this season.

Therefore, bringing in someone like Tarkowski for a small fee would be a smart piece of business and certainly improve their chances of fighting on four fronts for as long as possible.

