Elland Road latest news: Potential exit 'a horrible thought for Leeds fans'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Marcelo Bielsa era could soon come to an end and it is a horrible thought for Leeds United fans, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Bielsa has been in the Elland Road dugout since signing an initial two-year contract to succeed the sacked Paul Heckingbottom in the summer of 2018.

What's the latest news involving Bielsa's Leeds future?

The Athletic's Leeds correspondent Phil Hay has revealed he has a 'hunch' this will be Bielsa's final season at the helm.

Bielsa ended the Whites' 16-year wait for a return to the Premier League by sealing promotion from the Championship last year, but their second season back in the top flight has not gone to plan.

Leeds currently find themselves hovering just above the relegation zone, sitting five points clear of a third-from-bottom Burnley side boasting two games in hand.

Bielsa's reign hit a new low on Tuesday as they were condemned to a 7-0 hammering at the hands of reigning Premier League champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The Argentinian, who has now been in charge of Leeds for a longer period of time than any other club during his managerial career, dismissed suggestions that he could quit Elland Road and instead claimed he would fight until the end of the season.

Since his unveiling more than three years ago, Bielsa has led Leeds to 79 wins from 160 matches but his contract is set to expire during the summer.

Enter Giveaway

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Bielsa?

O'Rourke admits Bielsa's eventual departure, whenever that may be, will come as a hammer blow to Leeds supporters.

The journalist also reckons Bielsa will be a hard act for his successor to follow.

O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "Life after Bielsa is a horrible thought for Leeds fans.

Arsenal GO FOURTH as they beat West Ham 2-0! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

"I think it's going to be a really tough job for whoever does replace Bielsa when he eventually leaves Leeds United, whether that's at the end of the season or further down the line."

Who has been linked with the Leeds job?

According to The Athletic journalist Adam Leventhal, Diego Martinez has links with Leeds director of football Victor Orta and could be seen as a potential successor.

The 41-year-old is currently without a club, with his last managerial stint coming to an end when he left Spanish outfit Granada during the summer.

1 of 15 Which year did Paul Robinson leave Leeds United? 2002 2004 2006 2008

Over the course of his 146-match reign with his previous employers, the Spaniard racked up 69 victories.

According to Spanish media outlet Elche Directo, Martinez rejected the chance to take over at La Liga side Elche last month.

The report claims Martinez snubbed the opportunity because he has set his sights on managing in the Premier League.

News Now - Sport News