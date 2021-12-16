Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sergio Aguero announced his retirement from professional football in an emotional press conference on Wednesday morning.

The Argentine has been forced to hang up his boots due to a heart problem.

"It is a very difficult moment," Aguero said. "The decision I have taken for my health; the problem I had a month and a half ago.

"I have been in good hands with the medical staff. I made the decision 10 days ago after doing everything possible to have some hope of playing on.

"I am very proud for my career. I always dreamed of a professional career since the first time I touched a ball at five."

Aguero is one of the greatest goalscorers of his generation. He hit the back of the net a total of 426 times during his career.

But how does his goal tally compare to the strikers of the 21st century?

Transfermarkt have named the greatest goalscorers of the millennium. View their graphic below...

Aguero has retired as the sixth highest goalscorer of the 21st century. He would have no doubt risen up the list even further had he not been forced to hang up his boots.

He looks set to fall to seventh in the list in the coming weeks, though, with Karim Benzema just three goals behind and scoring for fun at Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, inevitably, lead the way. Ronaldo has actually scored 802 career goals but because the Portuguese top tier is not considered a top five league his five Sporting Lisbon goals have not been included.

Luis Suarez finds himself in eighth. The Uruguayan is just 30 goals behind Benzema despite playing more than 200 games fewer. That just goes to show how incredible he has been over the past decade.

Edin Dzeko is a surprise name in the top 10. With 346 goals and counting, he comes in ninth, ahead of Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney.

