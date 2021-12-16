Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Artur Beterbiev defends his light heavyweight titles against American Marcus Browne on December 17.

The Russian-born fighter will put his belts on the line in a mandatory defence at the Bell Centre in Montreal, the home of the Montreal Canadiens.

Beterbiev, 36, extended his unbeaten streak to 16 after destroying Adam Deines inside ten rounds back in March.

Like Beterbiev, Browne can also whack a fair bit, however King Artur is by far the toughest test of the 31-year-old American's career.

Here is everything you need to know about Artur Beterbiev versus Marcus Browne.

Date

Good news, boxing fans - the big fight takes place TOMORROW night - on Friday, December 17.

UK Start Time

However, the only slight snag is that the event starts at 12pm, which means fans will have to stay up extra late to be able to watch the fight in the UK - so get the coffee ready.

Ring Walks

Promoters Top Rank have confirmed the fighters will make their way to the ring at approximately 3am GMT - although this depends on the length of the undercard bouts.

Live Stream

Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne will be shown in the UK on Sky Sports Action/Arena.

You can watch all of the action from the NOW TV or Sky Go app, both of which are available to download via your mobile or tablet device.

Odds

(Courtesy of our friends over at Betfair)

Artur Beterbiev - 1/18

Marcus Browne - 15/2

Draw - 33/1

Artur Beterbiev by decision - 3/11

Artur Beterbiev by KO/TKO or DQ - 4/11

Marcus Browne by KO/TKO - 25/1

Stats

Artur Beterbiev

Age: 36

Wins: 16

KOs: 16

Losses: 0

Draws: 0

Height: 6'0'' / 183 cm

Reach: 73'' / 185 cm

Stance: Orthodox

Marcus Browne

Age: 31

Wins: 24

KOs: 16

Losses: 1

Draws: 0

Height: 6'2'' / 187 cm

Reach: 76'' / 192 cm

Stance: Southpaw

Card

Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne - IBF and WBC light heavyweight belts

Marie-Eve Dicaire vs Cynthia Lozano - IBF super-welterweight belt

Yan Pellerin vs Francisco Rivas - vacant WBO NABO cruiserweight belt

Steve Rolls vs. Christopher Brooke -; super middleweight

Movladdin Biyarslanov vs Alan Ayala Crisosto - super lightweight

Mazlum Akdeniz vs. Arturo Bustamante - super lightweight

Brandon Moore vs Abraham Pascual - heavyweight

Batyrzhan Jukembayev vs Juan Jose Martinez - super lightweight

