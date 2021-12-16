Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Kylian Mbappe has been quite extraordinary since bursting onto the scene with Monaco as a teenager.

Mbappe was just 17 years old when he made his first-team debut for The Monégasques.

Fast forward to 2021 and, at the age of just 22 years old, the Frenchman has already established himself as one of the best players in the world.

There could be two Mbappe's dominating world football in the near future.

That's because Mbappe has a teenage brother who happens to possess a lot of talent himself.

Ethan, just 14 years old, signed a three-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer.

The youngster has impressed so much that he's already playing against players much older than him for PSG U17s.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

He was also recently called up to France's U16 squad.

He's a very different player to his brother, however.

Ethan recently turned out for PSG U17s in a friendly against Anderlecht. His highlights from the game have been compiled by YouTube user feeltheball and you can watch them below...

Kylian is an attacker possesses lightning pace and is lethal in front of golf.

His teenage brother is a centre midfielder who likes to get stuck in and control a game. He isn't as quick as his sibling and doesn't fly forward as much.

Ethan's main strength appears to be his technical ability. The fact he was taking the set-pieces for PSG's U17 side shows how talented he is.

He's also a left-footer.

Football Terrace DEBATE: Why Kylian Mbappe is OVERRATED!

There's so many differences between the two Mbappe brother's in terms of how they play the game.

But it's clear that Ethan possesses is a special talent like his brother.

Ethan still has a long way to go but there is a chance that we could see them both lining up together for France some time in the future.

1 of 20 What is Ronaldo's full name? Ronaldo de Assis Moreira Ronaldo Luiz Nazario de Lima Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro Robson de Souza

News Now - Sport News