Elland Road transfer news: Leeds 'have some interest' in PL star once valued at £150m

Journalist Pete O'Rourke thinks that Leeds would be "foolish" not to consider signing Dele Alli in January.

The Tottenham midfielder has slipped down the pecking order in north London and is expected to be allowed to leave on loan next month.

Alli isn't likely to be short of interest given his previous achievements in the Premier League and O'Rourke reckons that Marcelo Bielsa's side should enter the race for his signature.

What's the latest news with Alli?

The campaign initially started off well for Alli, who started the opening six games. But since being substituted at half-time of the north London derby in September, the 25-year-old hasn't started a top-flight game.

And in the early days of Antonio Conte's reign as Spurs boss, it's quickly become apparent that Alli isn't likely to be anything more than a squad player.

In fact, he's started just once under Conte, the Conference League defeat to Mura, and he lasted a mere 53 minutes in Slovenia. Since then, Alli hasn't played a minute in the Premier League having been an unused substitute against Brentford and Norwich.

Therefore, Sky Sports believe that Tottenham will be willing to listen to offers for the England international in January, 12 months after blocking a loan switch to PSG and a reunion with Mauricio Pochettino.

With 51 goals and 34 assists in 179 Premier League games, Alli is proven at this level and O'Rourke thinks that Leeds, who've scored just 17 league goals this season, should consider a move for the midfielder.

What did O'Rourke say about Alli?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I'm sure they've got to have some interest. When someone like Dele Alli comes available on the market, you'd be foolish not to look at him."

Could Bielsa rejuvenate Alli?

If Alli wants to play for someone like Bielsa, then his work-rate and hunger would need to improve dramatically. He was once one of the best players in the Premier League and was even valued as high as £150m a few years ago.

But if anyone could get him back to his best then it would surely be Bielsa. He's turned most of the current Leeds squad into good Premier League players when the majority of them hadn't played in the top-flight before. Perhaps his standout achievement was helping Patrick Bamford score 17 goals last season when he only had one to his name prior to Leeds' promotion.

Therefore, there's no reason he couldn't rediscover Alli's best form, someone with a far bigger skill set than most. But as has always been the case with Alli, it's more down to himself than anyone else.

