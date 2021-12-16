Wolves transfer news: Fresh update on Rayan Ait-Nouri's future amid exit links

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Luke Hatfield would be "surprised" to see Rayan Ait-Nouri leave and join one of Wolves' Premier League rivals.

The 20-year-old has been linked with a couple of top-flight sides in recent weeks, but Hatfield is confident that Wolves have signed him to become a future star with them.

What's the latest news with Ait-Nouri?

According to French outlet Jeunes Footeux, the left-back has emerged as a transfer target for Newcastle and Crystal Palace, whilst French giants PSG have been linked with a shock £30m move for the youngster.

Ait-Nouri initially joined Wolves in the summer of 2020 and after making progress in the latter stages of last season, starting eight of the last nine Premier League games, the club decided to take up the option to sign him permanently despite the managerial change.

But Ait-Nouri dropped behind Marcal in the pecking order during the early months of this season, and played just six minutes in the opening eight games.

However, since winning his place back against Leeds in late-October, the Frenchman started every Premier League game until he missed out at Brighton with a groin injury. And according to WhoScored, he has been Wolves' best player this season.

Despite his form, Hatfield doesn't envisage a move to either Newcastle or Crystal Palace, with Ait-Nouri progressing well at Molineux.

What did Hatfield say about Ait-Nouri?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I'd be surprised if that happens. Wolves obviously signed Ait-Nouri because of his age and quality and Wolves will see him as a player that is going to improve with them."

Would Ait-Nouri want to leave for either Newcastle or Crystal Palace?

Neither of these would massively make sense. Whilst there's only a couple of points between Wolves and Palace in the table, they have Tyrick Mitchell as their left-back, which would see Ait-Nouri essentially battling it out for a starting place when he's already first-choice right now.

Meanwhile, Newcastle, despite their recent takeover and financial power, would make even less sense. Despite a recent upturn in results until their hammering at Leicester, there's every chance Eddie Howe's men end up getting relegated, which would surely have a negative impact on Ait-Nouri's progression.

Therefore, having recently taken the number one left-back shirt off Marcal, Ait-Nouri is best off staying where he is and continuing to prove himself as a Premier League player.

