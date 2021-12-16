West Ham transfer news: Irons 'need centre-back' and have 'shown interest' in title winner

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham United are interested in a deal to sign Nathan Ake from Manchester City in January, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The club have been rocked by a number of defensive injury blows, with both Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna currently ruled out, and appear to be in the market to sign a centre-back in the winter window.

What's the latest with West Ham?

The Hammers have been struggling to keep their defenders fit.

Zouma has been ruled out for around three months with a thigh injury, while Ogbonna could miss the remainder of the season, having undergone surgery on his knee.

In addition to that, they have seen Aaron Cresswell sustain a lower back injury, while both Ben Johnson and Ryan Fredericks have also missed out with hamstring and groin injuries respectively, all per Premier Injuries.

It has been a major concern for manager David Moyes, who has subsequently struggled to steady the ship.

The Hammers lost 2-0 to Arsenal on Wednesday night and subsequently fell out of the top four.

That defeat means that the Irons have won just one of their last five games, with that victory coming over Chelsea at the London Stadium; they also lost to Manchester City and drew with both Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley.

As a result, O'Rourke believes the club "definitely" need to sign a centre-back in the January window and Ake has emerged as a target.

90min has reported that the club have explored the viability of a deal and it seems as though the interest is legitimate in signing the Netherlands international, who won the Premier League with City last season.

Enter giveaway!

What did O'Rourke say?

He told GiveMeSport: “I think, for sure, definitely one centre-back would be needed. They have shown interest in Nathan Ake but I can’t see Manchester City letting him go while they’re competing for honours on all fronts.”

Aubameyang and Arteta fallout revealed! Hear more on The Football Terrace!

Can West Ham get him?

It seems unlikely.

City paid £40m to sign the defender from AFC Bournemouth and while he has struggled for minutes at times, he appears back in the fold at this point.

This season, Ake has played 11 times in all competitions and scored in the midweek 7-0 thumping of Leeds United.

He offers versatility as he is able to play as both a left-back and a centre-back and Pep Guardiola has previously revealed that he is "loved" at City by his team-mates, while Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk has previously called his international team-mate "under-rated".

1 of 15 Which club did Carlos Tevez start his professional career at? River Plate Boca Juniors Banfield Newell's Old Boys

As O'Rourke alludes to, City are continuing to compete in the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup, and the Carabao Cup, and the idea of actively weakening their squad is a tough one to track.

Ake also has a contract until 2025 and is valued at £28.8m by Transfermarkt; he might just be out of West Ham's reach.

News Now - Sport News