Elland Road transfer news: Leeds 'would have to seriously consider' deal for 51-goal star

Journalist Pete O'Rourke believes that Leeds United would "have to seriously consider" a deal to sign Tottenham Hotspur man Dele Alli if it became clear that he was keen on a move to Elland Road.

Reports have suggested that Alli is set to leave Spurs in the January transfer window, with manager Antonio Conte yet to be wholly convinced of his abilities at the club.

What's the latest with Dele?

The former England international has struggled under all of Spurs' last three managers, falling out of favour under Jose Mourinho and then failing to force his way into the side under both Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte.

Under Mourinho, he made a total of 51 appearances, with 34 of those being starts; under Santo, he played 12 times, although the Portuguese appeared to lose faith in him. After a run of six consecutive starts in the Premier League, he was substituted at half-time against Arsenal and sat on the bench for the next three games.

Since Conte's appointment, Alli has played 56 minutes of football across two appearances and it seems as though he is set to move on in January. He has scored a total of 51 goals in the Premier League.

The Athletic has reported that Spurs do not expect to be able to sell him, but they do believe that a loan deal could well be in the offing.

And O'Rourke believes that Leeds should consider the prospect of trying to sign the ex-England international, who was valued at £90m by Transfermarkt back in 2018.

What did O'Rourke say?

He told GiveMeSport: “Not to rule out Leeds, either. I think if Dele Alli was there and he wanted to go to Leeds, it’s something they would have to seriously consider.”

Would Alli want to go?

One has to think the answer to this is yes.

When he was being managed by Mourinho, reports suggested that the attacking midfielder had the opportunity to move on loan to French giants PSG, with old manager Mauricio Pochettino keen to take him to Ligue 1.

That move was ultimately blocked, with Spurs opting to keep him in the hope he could become a key player under Mourinho's management.

Now, with Santo having moved through the club, and Conte in charge, it has not got any easier for Alli to properly impact games.

Across the last three managers, he has scored just one Premier League goal, with that coming from the penalty spot against Wolves earlier this season.

If Leeds were to offer him the potential of a regular starting role, and the opportunity to work under a manager who believes him to be a key cog in the machine, then it is hard to see Alli turning down the opportunity of a move to Elland Road.

