Liverpool equalised against Newcastle at Anfield in controversial circumstances on Thursday night.

Jonjo Shelvey had earlier given the visitors a lead with a terrific strike from 25 yards past Alisson.

As expected, the home side piled on the pressure immediately as they looked for an equaliser.

And they got it in controversial circumstances through Diogo Jota.

Liverpool had a corner cleared as Ibrahima Konate attacked it. However, two Newcastle players went down injured on the floor with what appeared to be a head injury.

With at least one Newcastle player on the floor, Sadio Mane's cross found Jota who was being played onside by Hayden who lay on the turf.

Martin Dúbravka saved Jota's first effort but the Liverpool man made no mistake from the rebound.

Referee Mike Dean allowed the goal to stand despite Newcastle's protests.

Liverpool score with Newcastle players down injured

In truth, it was a difficult decision for Dean to make in a split second. He's got to evaluate whether he thinks the Newcastle players are genuinely injured.

Liverpool were on the attack and the away side would have befitted with the play being stopped. If the referee stops the play every time a defender goes down, they will do it more and more often.

But to make matters worse for Newcastle, they were 2-1 down within minutes.

Shelvey's poor back pass was picked up by Mane who saw his shot saved only for Mohamed Salah to apply the finish.

