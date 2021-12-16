Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tyson Fury has invited Deontay Wilder to spend Christmas with him and his family at Disneyland Florida.

The Gypsy King whisked his wife Paris and their six children away on a sun-soaked trip to the coastal seaside resort in Orlando for some quiet downtime after a whistle-stop homecoming tour of the UK.

It's been a busy few months for Fury, who battled back from two knockdowns to defend his WBC and Ring Magazine titles against the Bronze Bomber back in October, following the birth of his daughter Athena at the start of August.

The whole world watched with bated breath as the two heavyweight rivals went at it again for the third and final time in their trilogy clash at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Wilder had sworn revenge on Fury after losing their rematch at the MGM Grand in February of last year.

But the American brawler suffered the second defeat of his career after an absorbing encounter in which both fighters were knocked down at different times during the fight.

And now Fury has invited Wilder and his family to stay with him and his loved ones in their rented house in Orange County as he insists they 'need to spend time together'.

Fury told the Daily Mail: "It's a huge place. With an enormous swimming pool. Room for all and I've told Deontay we're right handy for Disney World.

"I hear he's beginning to think about retiring. If so we need to spend time together. We didn't take in the enormity of it all after our third fight.

"I still don't think we realise everything it means. Maybe, in years to come, we will be sitting with our family and friends and reminisce quietly about the fight of our lives."

Fury had been angered by Wilder's lack of respect after the fight, but it seems the 33-year-old is now prepared to bury the hatchet, as he spoke highly of his former opponent.

He added: "I am proud to have shared a very special time with Deontay in the ring which has brought us both more fame and respect.

"Neither of us will ever forget being part of what people are calling one of the greatest of all heavyweight fights. Nor will the people who watched it.

"Coming through that fire has been good for me as a person. And for Deontay. This was an educating journey for both of us.

"We survived and for that I thank God. As I do for everything in my life. My wife, my family, my mental health, my boxing."

