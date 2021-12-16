Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update 1.4.2: Release Date, Patch Notes and All You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be releasing update 1.4.2 and we have all the key information you need to know ahead of the patch.

The latest game in the very popular franchise that has been involved in the gaming world for over a decade sees players able to explore the 9th century.

It was released all the way back in 2020 but still remains a very successful game as the developers constantly bring out new content.

This latest update has revealed some big changes to the settings, but they are ones the gaming community wanted and it is good to see that Ubisoft listen to their fans.

Here is everything you need to know about Update 1.4.2 for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla:

Release Date

Updates in Assassin's Creed Valhalla are typically a month apart, and this pattern has happened for the last few months. They always tend to release at the start of the month as well.

Therefore, we believe update 1.4.2 will go live on Tuesday 4th January 2022; once officially confirmed, we will let you know.

Patch Notes

It is always crucial to see what is in the patch notes as they reveal changes to gameplay, new content, and also what bugs have been fixed.

This update will arguably be quite a small one but there have been some very important fixes which makes sure the gaming community don’t grow frustrated by this current game.

The patch notes for update 1.4.2 haven’t been released yet, and they only go live when the update is released.

We will provide all the information right here as soon as the patch notes are revealed, so be sure to keep an eye on this page for updates. All of the patch notes are gathered from the official Ubisoft site.

The game is in a very good position at the moment, and the recent release of the Crossover Stories Expansion DLC has gone down very well, especially due to the fact that it was free.

This has got a lot of gamers playing the game again and hopefully it continues to be a big hit for the foreseeable future.

