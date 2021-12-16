Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool have beaten Newcastle 3-1 to stay within one point of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

Jonjo Shelvey had earlier given the away side an early lead at Anfield but it was a lead that didn't last long.

Diogo Jota controversially equalised with Newcastle players down injured in the process.

That man, Mohamed Salah, made it 2-1 shortly afterwards.

But the goal of the night - and the moment of the match - came in the final few minutes.

That's because Trent Alexander-Arnold scored an absolute screamer to seal the victory.

VIDEO: Trent Alexander-Arnold scores brilliant goal vs Newcastle

It capped the perfect night for Liverpool.

They went to within one point of City after Pep Guardiola's side thrashed Leeds on Tuesday.

However, in west London, Chelsea dropped points against Liverpool's Merseyside rivals Everton. Rafa Benitez's side were plagued with injury and illness but earned a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

It means Liverpool are now three points clear of the Blues in what appears to be a three-way title race.

With fixtures being called off left, right and centre, Liverpool's trip to Tottenham on Sunday is still ON as it stands. That's despite Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones all missing the match against Newcastle due to positive COVID tests.

But the Reds have now won eight matches in a row and will be looking to continue their momentum in an attempt to keep race with City at the top.

