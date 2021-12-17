Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mike Dean had an eventful evening on Thursday.

The Premier League referee was in charge of the clash between Liverpool and Newcastle on Thursday evening.

Whenever Dean officiates a game, controversy usually follows. And that is exactly what happened at Anfield.

Newcastle were leading 1-0 when Isaac Hayden and Fabian Schar both went down inside their own box.

Hayden stayed down with an apparent head injury but Dean waved play on.

Liverpool would take advantage as Diogo Jota netted the equaliser. Newcastle players protested but the goal was allowed to stand.

Dean then produced some bizarre movement during Trent Alexander-Arnold's screamer in the 87th minute.

The 53-year-old was roughly five yards away from the Liverpool full-back when he picked up the ball.

Dean then, for some reason, decided to run right in front of Alexander-Arnold as he wound up for a shot. Watch the moment below...

Fortunately, the ball did not hit Dean. But imagine if that actually happened and he was responsible for stopping a screamer.

Football fans have been reacting to Dean's actions and you can view the best comments below..

Eddie Howe spoke to the media after the game about Jota's controversial goal.

The Newcastle boss was not happy with Dean for letting the equaliser stand.

"I'm really disappointed by the first goal, Liverpool’s first goal," Howe told BT Sport, per the ShieldsGazette.

"It was clear to me that I think it was Isaac went down holding his head immediately. And in my opinion the game should have been stopped."

Howe added: “He [Dean] said to me that he felt Isaac had held his back. For me, Isaac immediately held his head – he was dazed for four five minutes after the game.

“I think it's a dangerous moment where we need to think of the player safety, but not only that, we're severely and in a really difficult position with two players down in our box.

"And I don't think you want to see games decided when you have players out of the game.”

