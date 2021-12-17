Villa Park news: 'Chalk and cheese' - Fresh claim emerges on Aston Villa attacking duo

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aston Villa strikers Keinan Davis and Cameron Archer could offer Steven Gerrard two very different options as they are like "chalk and cheese", according to BirminghamLive journalist Ashley Preece.

Gerrard was appointed as the Midlands club's head coach last month and is still getting to grips with the squad he inherited from the sacked Dean Smith.

What's the latest news involving Davis and Archer?

Smith was unveiled as the new boss of Premier League rivals Norwich City shortly after his Villa tenure came to an end and, according to Football Insider, the 50-year-old is keen on being reunited with Davis.

The report suggests the Canaries could acquire the 23-year-old's services for as little as £2million when Smith will be handed the opportunity to strengthen his squad during the January transfer window.

Norwich are reportedly in pole position to sign Davis next month despite there also being interest from other clubs.

Smith worked with Davis during his time in charge at Villa Park, with the frontman being handed 49 appearances by the Norfolk club's newly-appointed chief.

Archer committed his future to Villa by penning a new contract which will keep him on their books until the summer of 2025 last week.

The 20-year-old is, however, being tracked by several clubs looking to negotiate a loan switch next month.

Enter Giveaway

What has Ashley Preece said about the duo?

Preece feels Gerrard will not be comparing strike duo Davis and Archer at Bodymoor Heath as they offer different qualities.

The journalist claims Davis would be a better option for Gerrard if he is looking for a focal point in attack.

Preece told GIVEMESPORT: "Keinan Davis is more of a back to goal merchant, has a nice touch, is left footed and a bigger presence physically.

"They are chalk and cheese in comparison."

Football Terrace Debate: WHY are Arsenal fans BACKING Mikel Arteta?!

How have Davis and Archer performed so far this season?

It has been difficult for Davis and Archer since the change in management as neither man has been offered a single minute of game-time in the six fixtures following Gerrard's arrival.

That comes despite Archer making a hugely promising impression when he was given opportunities by Smith earlier in the campaign, with him scoring four goals in five first-team appearances.

1 of 15 Which club did Dean Saunders start his professional career at? Swansea City Cardiff City Wrexham Newport County

Archer even grabbed a hat-trick in the Carabao Cup thrashing of League Two side Barrow, underlining his capabilities in the final third of the pitch.

Davis, meanwhile, has been short of opportunities all season and only been handed 11 minutes of senior football.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News