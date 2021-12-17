Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool beat Newcastle 3-1 at Anfield on Thursday to remain within one point of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s side certainly didn’t have it all their own way.

Former Liverpool midfielder, Jonjo Shelvey, put the visitors ahead with a lovely 7th-minute strike from 25 yards.

However, the lead lasted less than 15 minutes.

As they attempted to clear a corner, two Newcastle players went down on the ground hurt. Referee Mike Dean allowed play to continue which resulted in Sadio Mane finding Diogo Jota, who made no mistake at the second time of asking.

Within minutes, Liverpool were ahead.

Mane capitalised on Shelvey’s poor back pass and after his shot was saved by Martin Dubravka, Mohamed Salah made no mistake from the rebound.

Surely the home side would go on to win comfortably from here.

However, that wasn’t the case.

The title challengers certainly didn’t come out in the second half firing.

In fact, Newcastle occasionally threatened to equalise with effective counter-attacks.

And with 25 minutes remaining, Eddie Howe’s side thought they had got their reward.

Ryan Fraser was put through before Trent Alexander-Arnold got back to make a goal-saving tackle. It was a quite brilliant challenge and one that Dean deemed fair.

VIDEO: Alexander-Arnold's goal-saving tackle on Ryan Fraser

Sensational.

There was plenty of discussion in the BT Sport studio after the match regarding whether or not that should have been a penalty to Newcastle but the general consensus was that it was a fair challenge.

Alexander-Arnold later rounded off the night for Liverpool with an absolute screamer to seal a 3-1 victory.

The kid really can do it all.

