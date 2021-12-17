Wolves transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on Lage's relationship with £35.6m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Luke Hatfield thinks Wolves manager Bruno Lage wants a more experienced striker than Fabio Silva to compete with Raul Jimenez.

Jimenez remains Wolves' first-choice No.9, but Silva, in contrast, has seen very little action in the Premier League this season.

How exactly are Jimenez and Silva being utilised?

Jimenez has played in over 15 league games under Lage in the current campaign and has managed to bag a few goals for the Midlands club.

Following the horrific head injury he sustained last term, it is something the Molineux faithful will be glad to see. His return to action, though, has seen Silva play very few minutes this season.

The 19-year-old joined Wolves from Porto last September in a £35.6m deal, making him the Premier League outfit's record signing.

He went on to play 32 times during his debut campaign in the English top flight, managing four goals, but he now finds himself on the bench as Lage continues to go with Jimenez.

In terms of being the Mexican's deputy, that position could also be about to come under threat if reports are to be believed.

According to French outlet Homme Du Match, Wolves are currently tracking Rennes striker Gaetan Laborde ahead of a potential move.

What has Hatfield said about Silva?

Hatfield reckons Lage would like someone more experienced than Silva, such as £13.5m-rated Laborde, to be the alternative to Jimenez.

When asked by GIVEMESPORT if Lage would prefer 27-year-old Laborde over Silva, the Express & Star journalist said: "Yeah, for me, I think that's a fair kind of proposition to make upon the relationship between Lage and Silva at the moment."

What does the future hold for Silva?

If Wolves do end up bringing in Laborde or another centre-forward, it certainly does not spell the end for Silva's Molineux career.

The club obviously invested a lot of money into him and he is still very young. Ultimately, with time on his side, he could still end up having a very big future with them.

In the meantime, though, perhaps the Portuguese youngster could do with a loan spell just so that he can gain some regular starts and some rhythm.

And should Laborde arrive in January or next summer, you probably would not be surprised to see him push for just that.

It looks like Wolves could face competition for Laborde, however, with Homme Du Match claiming that Premier League rivals Newcastle United are also interested in his signature.

