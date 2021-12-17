Elland Road transfer news: Leeds 'realistic' over £60m star's future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United are being realistic over Kalvin Phillips' long-term future at Elland Road but Marcelo Bielsa "would loathe to lose" the central midfielder, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Phillips is reportedly the subject of interest from Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool, with both clubs set to battle it out to seal a £60million deal next summer.

Why are there doubts over Phillips' long-term future?

Phillips' Leeds deal is set to expire in the summer of 2024, but the Whites are keen to tie their academy product down to an extended agreement.

It was claimed in September that the Yorkshire club had opened negotiations with the 19-cap England international, who was expected to be handed a major pay rise.

Leeds supporters were even more optimistic of Phillips remaining at Elland Road for the long-term when it was reported a month later that discussions had reached an advanced stage, but a fresh contract has yet to be penned despite the Whites hoping to reach an agreement ahead of the transfer window reopening in a matter of weeks.

Matters appear to have got complicated behind the scenes, with head coach Bielsa being forced to deny rumours of a falling out with his star midfielder.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp claimed "there's something not quite right" after Phillips was hauled off midway through the encounter with Brighton & Hove Albion last month.

Phillips was also deployed in the unfamiliar role of centre-half recently, which led to him telling Sky Sports - via the Express - that he did not understand why Bielsa had asked him to move away from the heart of Leeds' midfield.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Phillips?

O'Rourke admits Leeds would hate to see Phillips leave the club in the not-too-distant future.

The journalist, however, claims Phillips' current employers are realistic about their possibilities of keeping the 26-year-old at Elland Road.

He feels Phillips could push for a move away from his current employers if there is no sign of progress or challenging for silverware.

O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "Leeds would loathe to lose somebody like him, but I think they're pretty realistic to know if they're not performing or challenging for honours that Kalvin Phillips is going to want to move on at some stage in his career."

What's the latest news involving Phillips' injury?

Phillips was forced off the pitch 55 minutes into Leeds' stalemate with Brentford earlier this month.

It has since been revealed that the England man is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, with a hamstring injury expected to keep him out of contention for two months.

As a result, Phillips will miss a hectic period of the season and his influence has already been missed, with the void left by him coming to the fore when Leeds were put to the sword by Manchester City, suffering a 7-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

