Liverpool weren't at that very best but managed to beat Newcastle in their Premier League clash at Anfield on Thursday evening.

Newcastle took an early lead thanks to Jonjo Shelvey's seventh minute beauty.

But Liverpool battled back to win 3-1.

Two goals in four minutes, courtesy of Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah, gave the Reds a 2-1 lead going into half-time.

Trent Alexander-Arnold then netted a thunderbolt with three minutes remaining to make the points safe.

The Liverpool full-back took aim from 25 yards out and his effort rocketed into the top corner. It was an absolutely unstoppable strike and Martin Dubravka got no where near it.

An alternate angle shows Thiago's reaction to the goal and it was epic.

The Spanish midfielder has seen it all during his career. He's won countless trophies with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and his country.

But even he couldn't believe what he was seeing when his teammate's effort nestled in the top corner.

Thiago turned towards Liverpool's bench, put his hands on his head and just stood there motionless after witnessing the strike. View his reaction below...

Thiago's reaction was almost as good as the goal itself.

Alexander-Arnold spoke to the media after the game and he was understandably ecstatic about his goal.

"I have been waiting for that for 5 years now, waiting to hit it clean like that. I've caught that sweet. It nestled in the top corner and put the game to bed," he told BT Sport, per ThisIsAnfield.

Salah directly contributed to a goal for the 15th straight game and Alexander-Arnold sung the Egyptian's praises.

“He’s the best player in the world right now. Scoring, creating, doing everything, game in and game out.

“He wants to break every record in the book, he’s doing that and he hasn’t taken his foot off the pedal. He’ll be looking to break every record he can again.”

Liverpool remain second in the Premier League and just one point behind rivals Manchester City.

