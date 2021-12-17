Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A Lewis Hamilton superfan is selling his Mercedes road car in protest after the Formula 1 team removed their legal bid against Red Bull and Max Verstappen.

Hamilton was denied a record-breaking eighth Drivers' Championship when FIA race director Michael Masi altered the rules to set up a one-lap showdown between the title contenders in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Verstappen had just pitted a few laps earlier, getting a fresh set of tyres, meaning the Brit was left a sitting duck as the Dutchman claimed the first title of his career.

Neil Steele from Lancashire is so angry with the result and the fact Toto Wolff's side have withdrawn their appeal, he is selling his Mercedes-AMG GLE63s, which he describes as 'in perfect condition'.

Steele said to The Sun: "Selling the car is petty and will have no material effect, but it will make me feel better and on a matter of principle."

The 41-year-old was more than shocked at the controversial rule changes during the last lap of the race, and said: "I am frustrated as a travelling fan to see an F1 world title decided in such unsavoury circumstances by an FIA race director.

"I trusted the Mercedes team to pursue their legal appeals in righting wrongs, with no realistic expectation of result change.

"They have a moral obligation to protect sporting integrity only to sell out the fans and Lewis Hamilton.

"I will not support a team or brand that puts politics ahead of justice. Us the fans, feel hugely let down, we question Toto Wolf and Mercedes' values."

This isn't the first time Steele has shown his true passion for Mercedes.

At the Dutch Grand Prix, he chartered a plane to fly over the track sharing a message of support for the British driver.

He paid £1,600 for the aircraft, with the message entailing: ' 7 X WDC. Simply lovely' - referencing Hamilton's success and Verstappen's catchphrase.

