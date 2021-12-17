Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Trent Alexander-Arnold showed off his incredible ability with a screamer during Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over Newcastle.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were leading with a few minutes remaining when Alexander-Arnold put the icing on the cake with a ridiculous strike to seal all three points.

It was a superb hit.

“I’ve been waiting for that for five years now,” Alexander-Arnold said of his strike.

“I've had a few from the edge of the box and dragged them and things like that and I caught that one sweet and it nestled in the top corner.”

It was the right-back’s 12th goal for the club and his manager, Jurgen Klopp, is fully aware of his ball-striking ability.

“I said it was the best long ball he [Trent Alexander-Arnold] played today,” Klopp joked. “It was a stunner, unbelievable. His shooting technique is different level.”

It certainly is.

And we’ve discovered a clip from 2018 that proves he’s had that special ability for a few years.

It came during an England training session as Alexander-Arnold and Jesse Lingard argued about the outcome of a match they had just played.

The Liverpool right-back tried to wind up Lingard by shaking his hand after seemingly being victorious during a controversial drill.

"Na, move out the way you. You cheating and that,” Lingard said.

“If you hit the bar I’ll shake your hand,” Lingard added.

Alexander-Arnold was up for the challenge.

Without even taking the time to line it up, Trent clipped the ball perfectly from near the halfway line as it smashed the bar perfectly.

VIDEO: Trent makes Lingard look silly with crossbar challenge

Cue laughter and handshakes from Lingard.

Brilliant.

Alexander-Arnold's goal and Liverpool's three points saw them stay within one point of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

With Chelsea dropping points at home to Everton on Thursday night, Klopp's side are now three points clear of the west Londoners.

After eight straight wins, Liverpool will be looking to continue their fine form against Tottenham on Sunday - if the match goes ahead as planned.

