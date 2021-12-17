Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2: Release Date, Trailer, PC, System Requirements, Gameplay and All You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 was recently announced to be coming out in the future and we have all the details you need to know ahead of its release.

It is part of the hugely successful Warhammer franchise, which first started as a book, then turned into an interactive board game and also an online game, which has seen many gamers become fascinated by the franchise.

The upcoming turn-based strategy and real-time tactics video game developed by Saber Interactive and published by Focus Entertainment is the second in this separate mini franchise and has excited the gaming community massively.

Players look to be in for a great game and there is a lot of anticipation for the latest Warhammer.

Here is everything you need to know about Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2:

Release Date

A release date has yet to be confirmed for the game, but we are expecting it to come out at some point in 2022.

Trailer

A trailer was recently revealed at the 2021 Game Awards and it looks fantastic. This was just a reveal trailer so it does not show too much of the game, but it was enough to get the gaming community very excited about it.

PC

Many have been asking whether this game will be available on PC, and they will be delighted to know that it is available on Microsoft Windows. It will also be available on the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S

System Requirements

PC players will need to know the minimum and recommended system requirements for the game; however, these requirements have not been released yet. When they have been revealed, we will let you know right here.

Gameplay

Gameplay footage has not been revealed yet, but it should be released in early 2022. When the gameplay trailer goes live, we will show the footage on this page, so be sure to keep an eye out for all the updates.

This upcoming Warhammer game will no doubt follow the suit and graphics of others in the franchise, so players should already have a pretty rough idea of what to expect. What they will be wondering is what new gameplay features will be coming to the game when it does get released in the future.

Enter our giveaway to be in with a chance of winning up to £500 worth of merchandise!



You can keep up to date with all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News