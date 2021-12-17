Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a late screamer as Liverpool beat Newcastle United 3-1 at home to move within a point of Premier League leaders Manchester City.

The Reds came from behind against the struggling Magpies following Jonjo Shelvey's opener, with Diogo Jota and Mo Salah leading the turnaround.

The victory saw Jurgen Klopp's men close the gap on Pep Guardiola's side to a single point at the top of the table despite the absence of first-team regular starters Fabinho and Virgil van Dijk.

Alexander-Arnold sent the Anfield faithful into raptures with his simply astonishing strike past the helpless Martin Dubravka in front of the Kop Stand.

From 25 yards out, the right-back struck the ball cleanly before watching it fly like a rocket into the back of the net.

Speaking of his wondergoal, the England international said: "I've been waiting five years for that!

"I've had a few ones from the edge of box and dragged them.

"I've caught that one sweet and it nestled in the top corner, a sweet strike and put the game to bed."

Unsurprisingly, the sensational late goal drew comparisons to Steven Gerrard's own effort against Olympiacos in the Champions League way back in December 2004, and the whole moment is even more epic with Andy Gray's iconic commentary to accompany it.

Over to Gray himself to do the honours: "OHHHH YA BEAUTY. WHAT A HIT SON. WHAT A HIT."

Couldn't have put it better ourselves if we tried.

WATCH: Trent Alexander-Arnold channelled his inner Steven Gerrard with his wondergoal against Newcastle United

Check out the video below...

Reds boss Klopp, meanwhile, expressed his delight with the defender's performance, insisting 'his shooting technique is absolutely different level'.

After the game, he said: "It was a stunner, unbelievable. His shooting technique is absolutely different level.

"In games like this, staying positive, staying offensive-minded in moments like this, just take the chance.

"Thank God Mike Dean is good on his legs so he could get out of the way!"

He added: “I told him it was the best long ball he played today! Absolutely crazy goal.

“His shooting technique is a different level and really cool to watch.”

