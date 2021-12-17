F1 2021 Update 1.15: Release Date, Patch Notes, Bug Fixes And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of F1 2021 are expected to introduce update 1.15 to the fold and we have all of the details that you will need to know regarding this upcoming patch.

Plenty of implementations have been made by EA and Codemasters in the last two months, such as the addition of the new Jeddah circuit that featured recently in the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

Also, during update 1.14, the full F2 2021 car line-up was added into the game and can be used to race in either a custom full season mode or in multiplayer.

With this in mind, virtual racers are already looking forward to what might be next from the developers and whether any new content will be added, as well the expected bug fixes.

While information is limited, scroll down to find out everything we know about F1 2021 update 1.15 so far.

F1 2021 Update 1.15 Release Date

At the time of writing, it is not yet known when update 1.15 will be arriving in F1 2021.

We are not expecting this patch to arrive before the turn of the New Year. But of course, this could change at any stage. But at this moment in time, we believe that update 1.15 will arrive in early 2022.

We will update this section of the article as soon as more information is revealed over the coming days and weeks. Be sure to stick with us and keep your eyes peeled for more details.

F1 2021 Update 1.15 Patch Notes

As mentioned above, the patch notes for update 1.15 have yet to be unveiled by EA. The comprehensive list, as well as the respective sections listed below, will be filled out in their entirety as soon as more details are revealed in due course.

Bug Fixes

TBC

Click on any of the links below to view the updates that have landed so far during the life of F1 2021:

