Brock Lesnar tends to keep his family life quite private, but fans can't quite believe how similar 'The Beast' looks to his daughter as photos have emerged.

Brock Lesnar is known to fans of WWE as one of the best athletes to walk through the company's doors in the 21st century, excelling in his role as one of Vince McMahon's top performers.

It seems like the sporting gene runs in the family, as Lesnar's daughter is also impressing in her career as an athlete too.

Mya Lynn Lesnar, who looks strikingly like her father as can be seen below, is a professional volleyball player, who has also made waves in the world of track and field.

Along with her career in volleyball, Mya Lynn Lesnar has taken part in shot-put and discus competitions during her time in high school, and is thought to be one of the best shot-putters in America.

It's not only her physical appearance that is similar to her father, as Mya Lynn has also been a Minnesota State Champion, just like her old man.

Brock Lesnar was engaged to Nicole McClain, with whom he had Mya Lynn, as well as a son named Luke.

After his relationship with McClain ended, Brock Lesnar married former WWE star Sable in 2006, and the pair have been married for the past 15 years.

Brock Lesnar has had two more children with Sable, two boys named Turk and Duke, born in 2009 and 2010 respectively.

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE two weeks ago, with the former UFC star immediately inserting himself back into SmackDown's main event feud.

At WWE Day 1 on New Year's Day, Brock Lesnar is slated to once again challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

You can watch WWE Day 1 on January 1 live in the US on Peacock and in all other international markets on the WWE Network.

