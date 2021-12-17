Apex Legends Season 12 Patch Notes: Release Date, New Features, Ranked Updates, Gameplay, Bug Fixes And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Apex Legends Season 12 is on the horizon and the excitement to find out what the developers have up their sleeves is growing each day.

Respawn Entertainment frequently release patch notes to communicate to the Apex community regarding what issues they have identified and what changes have been made from a technical standpoint.

This generally comes from new season launches. Last time out in Season 11, gamers were treated to an all-new map, as well as Ash, the newest legend and a new SMG.

With this in mind, gamers are anxiously awaiting to find out what's next and what Respawn could have up their sleeves.

While information is still limited at this stage, scroll down to find out everything we know so far about Apex Legends Season 12 patch notes.

Release Date

We typically see new seasons last around three months, and with the battle pass for Season 11 ending on Tuesday 8th February 2022, we expect the patch notes for Season 12 to go live that day or the following on Wednesday 9th February 2022.

Apex Legends Season 12 Patch Notes

As mentioned above, the patch notes for Apex Legends Season 12 have yet to be revealed. The comprehensive list of technical and in-game changes, as well as the following sections listed below, will be filled out here in their entirety once EA released more details in the coming week and months ahead.

Be sure to stay tuned and come back here on the aforementioned date to find out everything you need to know.

New Features

TBC

Ranked Updates

TBC

Gameplay

TBC

Bug Fixes

TBC

Click on the links below to view some of the previous updates that have arrived on Apex Legends.

