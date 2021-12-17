Star Trek Resurgence: Release Date, Trailer, Platforms, Characters, Gameplay And All You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Many in the gaming community were thoroughly pleased to hear the announcement of the new game Star Trek Resurgence and we have all the news you need to know ahead of its release.



The Star Trek franchise is massive in both the gaming and the TV world and has been for decades, so there is a huge fan base.



This makes the expectations for Star Trek releases very high, but we have no doubt that the developers will deliver us a great game in Star Trek Resurgence.

Here is everything you need to know about Star Trek Resurgence:

Release Date

This new and upcoming game was recently announced at the 2021 Game Awards, and there is not an official release date yet as it is still in development, but there is a lot of hope that it should be released in 2022.

Trailer

When it was announced, the gaming world was treated to a lovely reveal trailer. The game, produced by popular company Telltale, showed a brilliant one minute sneak peak, and it has no doubt got many very excited for Star Trek: Resurgence to be released.

Platforms

Many will be wanting to know what platforms the game is on, and there is great news, as it will be available on the Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation5, PlayStation4 and the PC.

Characters

With the Star Trek franchise having a lot of famous and fan favourite characters, there are many that the gaming community will be wanting to see in the game.

The characters we know that will be in the game are:

Spock

Jara Rydek

Carter Diaz

Many will be over the moon to hear that Spock is involved, and no doubt as we get closer to the release of Star Trek: Resurgence, we will be told more about other characters in the game.

Gameplay

With the game only recently being announced, gameplay footage has not been revealed yet. We expect this footage to go live in early 2022.

All Telltale games have a similar style when it comes to graphics and gameplay and Star Trek: Resurgence won’t be any different.

Be sure to keep an eye on this page as we will be providing all the latest updates as soon as we can.

