Kevin Owens is known for being one of the most naturally funny WWE Superstars, and this has been further evidenced by a clip going around on social media.

Kevin Owens is witty in his promos and interactions on Twitter, but the former Universal Champion has been known to enjoy having some fun with fans at untelevised WWE live events.

The clip, which is from a WWE house show several years ago, shows a heel Kevin Owens trash-talking with fans at ringside while wrestling a match with Roman Reigns.

In the clip, Owens gloats about the amount of money he's making with WWE, especially when compared to the money that the fans at ringside are bringing in.

The interactions between Kevin Owens and the WWE fans were so funny that even Roman Reigns, who was being worked over in the match, couldn't help but laugh.

The clip has been doing the rounds on social media after it was reported that Kevin Owens had signed a massive new deal with WWE, something he has since confirmed.

Owens was set to be out of contract with WWE next month, and many expected the former NXT star to leave the company, possibly even for AEW.

However, Owens signed what is believed to be an "excellent offer" from WWE, agreeing to a multi-year deal that will reportedly see him pocket between $2-3million each year.

