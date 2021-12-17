Call of Duty Mobile Season 11: The Best Weapons to Use Right Now

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 11 is live and we have ranked the best weapons for you to use in the game following the huge update.

When a new update goes live, there are various weapon balance changes. Some weapons get nerfed, whilst others have been buffed. This means that the meta weapons in the game will slightly change.

Sometimes it takes a couple of updates to make a weapon feel more balanced, but following Season 11 going live, we can already see that some weapons are more overpowered than others.

There are an abundance of weapons that you can use in the game, but there are definitely some that you should be using more than others.

Top Five Weapons Ranked in Call of Duty Mobile Season 11

In the Call of Duty franchise, we tend to see the gaming community use the same guns until a new season goes live. This is due to the fact that some guns simply fit the meta, whilst others do not.

This season, the CBR4, Kilo Bolt-Action, and the HS0405 have gone through buffs. For now, the two shotguns that have been nerfed still don’t feel that strong, but the CBR4 will definitely become a top five weapon in a future update if it is buffed more.

Here are the top five weapons at this current time in Call of Duty Mobile Season 11:

4: MK2 Carbine (Marksman Rifle)

3: Holger 26 (Light Machine Gun)

2: AS Val (Assault Rifle)

1: Man-O-War (Assault Rifle)

As you can see, the Man-O-War is still the best gun to use in the game, and it has been for a few seasons now. Make sure it is one of the weapons that you are using the most, as it kills enemies quickly in the game.

There is hope amongst the gaming community that this gun will be nerfed more in order for some of the other weapons to be more usable in Call of Duty Mobile Season 11.

Even though these guns are the most overpowered, be sure to try out some of the other guns in the game as well and rank them up, as they could become overpowered in the near future following updates.

