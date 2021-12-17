FIFA 22 Base or Mid Icon Upgrade SBC: How To Complete, Cheapest Solution and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Base or Mid Icon Squad Building Challenge (SBC) has finally arrived in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team and we have everything you need to know regarding this exciting pack.

As far as Icons in FUT are concerned, the possibilities are endless, especially when it comes to Icon Packs that are given out by EA.

From Marc Overmars to Pele, the amount of Icon cards that are on offer to gamers appears to be endless, which is why the FIFA community get so excited over the prospect of opening these kinds of rewards.

The player base is larger than it ever has been, which has partly contributed to the several market crashes that have taken place in-game during FIFA 22's short life.

That being said, this SBC will not be around forever so make sure you don't delay in getting these challenges done.

With this in mind, here is everything you need to know about the Base or Mid Icon Upgrade SBC on FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, complete with requirements and cheapest solutions.

FIFA 22 Base or Mid Icon SBC

Here are the requirements that the squads, along with requirements, that are needed to complete the Base or Mid Icon SBC

85-Rated Squad: Exchange an 85 Rated Squad

Requirements

Team of the Week (TOTW) Players: Min 1

Team Overall Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

86-Rated Squad: Exchange an 86 Rated Squad

Requirements

Team of the Week (TOTW) Players: Min 1

Team Overall Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 60

87-Rated Squad: Exchange an 87 Rated Squad

Requirements

Team Overall Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 55

Cheapest Solution

Here are the cheapest solutions that we found to complete all three squads, courtesy of Futbin.

85-Rated Squad

86-Rated Squad

87-Rated Squad

How long will the Base or Mid Icon Upgrade SBC be in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team?

The Base or Mid Icon Upgrade SBC does not have long life until it leaves Ultimate Team.

According to the in-game database, the SBC will leave on Sunday 19th December 2021.

Be sure to claim your pack as soon as you possibly can before it's too late!

