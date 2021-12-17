Richairo Zvkovic somehow managed to miss from here in Red Star vs Backa Topola

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Red Star Belgrade striker Richairo Zivkovic was responsible for what is being described as 'one of the worst misses in professional football history' in their 3-2 win over FK TSC Backa Topola.

The Sheffield United flop, 25, found himself in front of an open goal after a string of defensive errors which were almost as bad as his glaring miss.

Zivkovic seemed almost virtually certain to score in the 84th minute in the second half as he guided the ball past the onrushing Backa Topola goalkeeper and into an empty six-yard box.

But he missed a golden opportunity to put the game to bed when he somehow failed to hit the back of the net from just a few yards out - right in front of the travelling Red Star fans.

The ball ricocheted back off the post and back into play before eventually being cleared away from the edge of the area.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

To make matters worse, it would've been Zivkovic's first SuperLiga goal of his career.

He put his hands on his hips before he bowed his head in disbelief.

Thankfully for Zivkovic, his shocking howler had little effect on the final score, as Red Star went on to win 3-2

However, there was little sympathy on Twitter, as viewers were quick to chastise the striker after the game.

Sports journalist Sam Street posted footage of the glaring miss, with the caption: 'Former Sheffield United striker Richairo Zivkovic just did this for Crvena zvezda,' accompanied by a facepalm emoji.

WATCH: Richairo Zivkovic somehow missed a sitter in the second half

Check out the video below...

The Telegraph's travel expert Oliver Smith summed it up perfectly by tweeting 'all things considered, that has to be one of the worst misses in professional football history'.

And fans took to social media to share their opinions on Zivkovic who has scored just all season.

One bitterly recalled: "Once a wonderkid...."

Another added: "Thank God we actually won."

While a third fan wrote: "But the real problem is that his finishing is probably the least worrying aspect of his recent performances."

One thing's for sure, Zivkovic won't want to watch this one back anytime soon.

READ MORE: Trent Alexander-Arnold's Liverpool wondergoal vs Newcastle is even better with Andy Gray's commentary

News Now - Sport News